Columbus East Boys Volleyball Falls on Senior Night

Columbus East boys’ volleyball honored its first-ever senior class since the sport became IHSAA-sanctioned, but the visiting Madison Cubs played spoiler in a hard-fought four-set match. The Olympians battled but ultimately came up short in a 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14 loss.

While the result wasn’t what East hoped for, the night still held special meaning. The seniors—pioneers of the program—were celebrated for their dedication in building a foundation for the future. Though blocks and consistency plagued East against a powerful Madison attack, the Olympians showed glimpses of strong play that they hope to carry into the postseason.

With the regular season wrapping up, East sits at 10-15 overall and will face Warren Central Thursday before a Saturday Round Robin finale. The team begins sectional play May 15 against Whiteland.