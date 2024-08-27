Columbus East Boys Tennis & Girls Soccer
Columbus East Boys Tennis Falls to Bedford North Lawrence
Columbus East boys tennis faced a challenging opponent in Bedford North Lawrence, falling 4-1 despite a standout performance by Tyler Ernst, who won his match 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. The other matches proved tough for the Olympians, but they’re looking ahead to their next match against Columbus North during rivalry week, determined to bounce back and give it their all.
Columbus East Girls Soccer Faces Tough Loss Against Bloomington South
Columbus East girls soccer encountered a tough opponent in Bloomington South, resulting in a 9-0 loss. The Olympians displayed resilience throughout the match, with goalkeeper Emma Christie making three saves to keep spirits high. The team is focused on learning from this experience as they move forward, determined to come back stronger in their next matches.