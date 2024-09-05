Columbus East Boys Tennis Edges Brown County for a 3-2 Victory

Columbus East boys tennis pulled off a narrow 3-2 victory over Brown County in a thrilling match that came down to the singles players’ precision and focus. The Olympians’ singles lineup proved to be the difference, with Tyler Ernst, Trevor Ernst, and Micah Wettschurack swinging for the fences and smashing their way to decisive wins.

Tyler Ernst dominated the court with consistent strokes, defeating his opponent 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Trevor Ernst delivered a perfect 6-0, 6-0 match at No. 2 singles, while Micah Wettschurack outpaced his opponent with a 6-1, 6-0 finish at No. 3 singles.

Though Brown County clinched the doubles matches, it wasn’t enough to stop East from walking away victorious. The doubles duos of Owen Kirk/Michael Reed and Jonas Newell/Cooper Harry put up a fight but ultimately fell short. The win brings the Olympians to 3-6 on the season, with their singles players continuing to serve up success.