Columbus East Boys Tennis Battles Tough Competition

The Columbus East boys tennis team faced a formidable opponent in Borden on Tuesday, resulting in a 5-0 loss. Despite the setback, the Olympians displayed determination and grit throughout the matches.

Each match was challenging, with Tyler Ernst, Trevor Ernst, and Michael Reed representing Columbus East in the singles competitions. The doubles teams of Owen Kirk and Micah Wettschurack, along with Cooper Henry and Carson Hartsook, fought hard but were unable to overcome the strong Borden lineup.

The Olympians will look to regroup and refocus as they prepare for their next match which will be Saturday, at Whiteland, for the Warrior Tennis Invite.