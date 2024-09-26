Columbus East Boys Tennis Battles BNL in HHC Tournament

The Columbus East Olympians boys tennis team went up against Bedford North Lawrence in the Hoosier Hills Conference tournament but came up short in a 4-1 loss.

Tyler Ernst delivered a strong performance for the Olympians, securing the only win for East with a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles. However, the rest of the team couldn’t match BNL’s firepower.

In No. 2 singles, Owen Kirk fought hard but fell 6-1, 7-6 (2). Michael Reed struggled in No. 3 singles, losing 6-0, 6-0. Both doubles teams were also overpowered, with the Olympians unable to find their rhythm.

While the overall result wasn’t in East’s favor, Ernst’s win at the top singles spot gives the team something to build on heading into their next match.