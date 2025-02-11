Columbus East Boys Swim Team Wraps Up Regular Season
The Columbus East boys swim team concluded their regular season Monday night at Bloomington North, competing in “off” events and finishing with a 114-56 loss. Despite the result, the Olympians showcased strong individual performances.
Josh Pendleton secured a win in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.28 seconds and later teamed with Misha Machavariani, Eli Isaacs, and Keaton Stephenson to claim victory in the 400 freestyle relay at 3:32.22. Machavariani also posted second-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (22.53) and 100 freestyle (50.21). The team now shifts its focus to sectional competition.