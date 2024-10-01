Columbus East Boys Soccer Shut Out by Bloomington South

Columbus East boys soccer faced a tough challenge against Class 3A No. 8-ranked Bloomington South on Monday, falling 2-0. The Olympians struggled to generate offense, managing just three shots compared to 14 for the Panthers. Bloomington South scored one goal in each half to secure the win.

East will now turn their attention to Senior Night on Thursday, where they’ll host Franklin Central at the BCSC Soccer Complex. The Olympians wrap up their regular season on Saturday with an away game at Jeffersonville. Columbus East is aiming to build momentum as they prepare to face Class 3A No. 1-ranked Center Grove in the first round of sectionals on October 7th.