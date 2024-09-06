Columbus East Boys Soccer, Boys Tennis, & Girls Golf- September 5th
The Columbus East Boys Soccer team secured a big-time victory on Thursday night, defeating Seymour 2-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference showdown to claim the coveted “O” Cup. In front of a home crowd at the Richard Wigh Complex, the Olympians played with intensity, staying sharp on both sides of the pitch. Their defense held strong as Seymour pressed for an equalizer late in the game, but East stood tall, bringing home the win and adding an important conference victory to their record. The Olympians will look to ride this momentum into their next match as they continue their Hoosier Hills campaign.
Columbus East Boys Tennis faced a tough challenge against Jennings County on Thursday, ultimately falling 4-1. Micah Wettschurack shined at 3rd singles, dominating his opponent 6-1, 6-2 to notch a point for the Olympians. While Owen Kirk and Trevor Ernst fought hard in their singles matches, they couldn’t quite get over the hump, and the doubles teams were similarly outpaced. The Olympians will look to regroup and bounce back in their next match, hoping to fine-tune their strategy and serve up some wins in the coming weeks.
Grace LaSell shined bright on the links, earning medalist honors with a score of 47, but Columbus East Girls Golf fell short as a team, losing 197-207 to Shelbyville. Abby King carded a solid 51, and Sophia Begley added a 53, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Shelbyville’s balanced attack. The Olympians will be back on the green soon, looking to sink some more putts and improve their team performance.