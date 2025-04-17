Columbus East Baseball Falls to Madison in Late-Inning Letdown

The Columbus East Olympians struck first but couldn’t hold off a late surge from the Madison Cubs in an 8-1 road loss Wednesday night.

East scored in the opening frame behind a sacrifice fly from senior Eli Tindell, but the Cubs answered and took control with a six-run sixth inning. The Olympians were limited to two hits—one each from Logan Warren and Kaden Arnholt—and struggled defensively with five errors.

On the mound, Ryker Stott turned in a strong 4.1 innings of relief, allowing just two unearned runs and recording two strikeouts. Despite holding Madison to just five hits, the defensive miscues proved costly.

East drops to 2-4 on the season and will look to bounce back in their next outing.