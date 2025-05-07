Columbus East Baseball Drops Tough One at Batesville

The Olympians took an early 2-0 lead Tuesday night at Batesville but couldn’t hold off a Bulldog comeback, ultimately falling 5-2. Aiden Bumbalough remained red-hot at the plate, going a perfect 3-for-3. Jackson Watkins provided the offensive spark with a two-RBI double.

Despite allowing just nine hits between Watkins and AJ Tindell, the Olympians couldn’t hang on. East now sits at 6-12 and looks ahead to a rivalry matchup Friday night against Columbus North.