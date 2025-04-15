Columbus East Baseball Drops Heartbreaker at Jeffersonville

Columbus East came within three outs of a road win Monday evening but suffered a crushing 6-5 walk-off defeat at Jeffersonville. The Olympians held a 5-1 lead through five and a half innings, thanks to productive at-bats from Kaden Arnholt, who tied the game at one in the fourth with an RBI single, and Eli Tindell, who extended the lead with a two-run single in the fifth. East tacked on two more runs in the sixth to pad their advantage.

However, the Red Devils answered in a big way. Jeffersonville strung together four runs on four hits in the bottom of the sixth, capitalizing on an error and a pair of hit batters to tie the game. In the bottom of the seventh, with one out and a runner on third, Jeffersonville’s Logan Toler lifted a deep fly to left, scoring the winning run on a sacrifice fly.

East starter Jackson Watkins tossed five and a third innings, striking out four and allowing just one earned run. Tindell took the loss in relief. The Olympians (3-4) will try to regroup Wednesday with a road trip to Madison.