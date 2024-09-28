Columbus East and Columbus North Win Big on Saturday

Friday Night Football for Columbus East and Columbus North was pushed back to Saturday due to rain and gusty winds. And both teams went out and got victories in convincing fashion.

For the second consecutive week the Olympians went to Floyd County, this time taking out Floyd Central 34-14 to stay unbeaten in Hoosier Hills Conference play.

In our Game of the Week, Columbus North hosted Terre Haute North and won going away 51-10 over the Patriots. The Bulldogs stay perfect in Conference Indiana play with the win.