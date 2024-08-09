Columbus East and Columbus North Kick Off Fall Sports with Tailgates, Spirit, and Free Passes

On Saturday, August 10th, Columbus East will host its 2nd Annual Tailgate Party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s the perfect way to gather with fellow Olympians fans, enjoy some great food, and get pumped up for the upcoming sports season. The tailgate promises to be a fun-filled event, setting the stage for an exciting year ahead.

Meanwhile, Columbus North is also kicking off the fall season with its annual Blue and White Night on the same day, starting at 4 p.m. The Bull Dog Booster Club has organized a full evening of activities, including fun competitions between the North athletic programs, a BBQ meal, snow cones, and more. The night will cap off with an intrasquad football scrimmage and mile runs by the cross-country teams, making it a great way to rally support for the Bull Dogs.

In addition to these events, both schools have announced some exciting news for their students and senior residents. Thanks to the generosity of anonymous community donors, all students at Columbus East and Columbus North will get free admission to all home athletic events throughout the 2024-2025 school year. This means more opportunities for students to cheer on their teams and be part of the action. Just be sure to bring your student ID to get in!

For the senior fans, both schools are offering a Legacy Pass that provides free admission to all school-sponsored events for residents aged 62 or older within the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC). This pass is a wonderful way to keep the community engaged and connected with school events.

Whether you’re rooting for the Olympians or the Bull Dogs, this weekend is your chance to show your school spirit and get ready for an action-packed fall sports season. Don’t miss out on the fun and the opportunity to support our local teams!

