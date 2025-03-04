Columbus Clash: Olympians and Bull Dogs Set for Sectional Showdown

The road to a state championship begins tonight in Columbus, as the IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament gets underway. Columbus East plays host to the Sectional 14 tournament, and all eyes will be on the marquee matchup between crosstown rivals Columbus North (19-3) and Columbus East (13-9) at 7:30 p.m.

Columbus North has been a dominant force this season, riding an 11-game win streak, including a 53-41 victory over Center Grove in their final regular season game. Their balanced attack and suffocating defense have been key to their success, making them a tough out in any tournament setting. Columbus East, however, comes into this matchup with momentum of their own after a commanding 72-36 win over Greensburg, their largest margin of victory this season. Keaton Lawson has been a driving force for the Olympians, averaging 18.5 points over his last four outings. The Bull Dogs won the regular-season meeting 59-42 in December, but in a one-and-done setting, anything can happen. Expect a packed house at Columbus East as these two rivals battle for postseason survival. Join Jonathan Titus and Jeremy Giggy as they bring you all of the action! Broadcast begins at 7 pm and the Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm.