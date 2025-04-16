Columbus Christian Struggles at Rock Creek

Columbus Christian faced a tall order on Tuesday and came up short, falling 13-4 to Rock Creek Academy. Walks and defensive miscues gave Rock Creek early momentum, and the Crusaders could not catch up.

River Steele started on the mound but had trouble finding the zone, issuing seven walks in two innings of work. The bright spot came from Anderson Glasser, who drove in two runs from the ninth spot in the order. Jaxxon Games, Justin Schlaudroff, and Steele each collected a hit in the loss.

Columbus Christian will travel to Dugger Union on Monday to try and rebound.