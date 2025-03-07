Columbus Christian Girls Rally, Boys Fall in NACA Tournament

It was a tale of two teams for Columbus Christian in the National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) Tournament in Dayton, Tennessee.

Girls Get Defensive, Dominate Christian Academy of Madison

The Columbus Christian girls rebounded in dominant fashion, using stifling defense to stifle Christian Academy of Madison in a 43-22 win. Emma Murray led the charge with 15 points, while Olivia Wise and Eva Blair delivered key buckets to help seal the victory.

The Crusaders now turn their attention to the third-place game, where they’ll face the Bradley Knights at 2:30 PM on Friday.

Boys Fall Just Short in Defensive Slugfest

The Crusader boys found themselves locked in a defensive battle but couldn’t find the game-winning shot, falling 33-31 to Christian Academy of Madison. Adam Haines led the team with 10 points, but the Crusaders struggled to break through late-game defensive pressure.

They’ll have a chance to redeem themselves in the fifth-place game, where they’ll face off against their own JV squad at 10 AM on Friday.