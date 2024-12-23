Columbus Christian Falls to Community Christian

The Columbus Christian boys’ basketball team faced a tough opponent Saturday, falling to Community Christian 78-32. The Crusaders struggled to contain Community Christian’s fast-paced offense, which built a 42-25 halftime lead and didn’t let up in the second half.

Adam Haines led Columbus Christian with 11 points, showing flashes of his ability to create scoring opportunities. Despite the loss, the Crusaders continue to grow and look to turn things around in their next matchup.