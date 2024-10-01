Columbus Christian Falls in Volleyball Regional Semifinal

Columbus Christian’s volleyball team came up short in the ICSAA South Regional semifinals, losing to Christian Academy of Madison in straight sets: 25-21, 25-20, 25-19. Emma Murray was a standout for the Crusaders, posting nine kills, 16 digs, and four aces. Abby Dora added nine assists, while Bella Frederickson chipped in with six kills and two aces.

The Crusaders will finish their regular season on Thursday against Crothersville, followed by a trip to Dayton, Tennessee, for the National Association of Christian Athletes Tournament later this month.

Tonight, in local volleyball action, Columbus East will host Bloomington South, while Columbus North travels to Bedford North Lawrence. Both matches are set to start at 7:15 PM.