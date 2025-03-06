Columbus Christian Falls in NACA Tournament, Seeks Redemption

It was a tough opening round for the Columbus Christian Crusaders in the National Association of Christian Athletes Tournament in Dayton, Tennessee, as both the boys’ and girls’ teams stumbled in their tournament debuts.

The boys’ squad fought valiantly but couldn’t overcome Cornerstone Christian Academy’s offensive attack, falling 64-54. Elijah Fields paced the Crusaders’ scoring effort, while Adam Haines and Heath Harrison chipped in crucial points.

On the girls’ side, Columbus Christian battled hard, but Rocket City outlasted them, 46-33. Eva Blair led the Crusaders, showing toughness in the paint, while Katie Bond provided a solid scoring boost.

Redemption awaits as both teams take the court again today against Christian Academy of Madison, with the boys tipping off at noon and the girls following at 1:30 p.m.