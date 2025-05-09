Columbus Christian Falls Despite One-Hitter

Columbus Christian’s pitchers held Indiana School for the Deaf to just one hit on Thursday, but costly mistakes haunted the Crusaders in a 15-5, five-inning road loss. The Crusaders issued 13 walks and committed four defensive errors that helped fuel the Orioles’ offense. Justin Schlaudroff, Mason Burns, Jaxxon Games, and Cannon Carr each tallied an RBI, and all four recorded a hit in the losing effort. Columbus Christian remains winless on the season at 0-5.