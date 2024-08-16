Columbus Christian, Edinburgh, and Hauser Shine in Thursday’s Local Sports Action

Thursday was a jam-packed day for local high school sports, with plenty of action across the board. Here’s how our teams fared:

Columbus Christian Volleyball

Columbus Christian’s varsity volleyball team, led by head coach Savannah Spurgeon, spiked their way to a thrilling victory last night. The Crusaders went toe-to-toe with their rivals and came out on top, winning in four intense sets with scores of 25-22, 15-25, 25-21, and 25-22. Abby Dora was a real ace for the team, racking up 17 assists and 6 aces, while Bella Fredericksen was a block party all on her own, adding 9 kills and 8 digs to the mix.

Girls’ Golf: Edinburgh and Hauser High Schools

On the golf course, it was a battle of the swings as Edinburgh and Hauser High Schools took on North Decatur in a tri-match at North Branch. Edinburgh finished in second place with a team score of 248, while Hauser hit the green for the first time as a full team, scoring 262 and finishing third. North Decatur drove their way to victory with a score of 229.

For Edinburgh, Macie Blandford was the top putter, shooting a solid 54. She was followed by Sophia Pace, who chipped in with a 61, Gracie Barrett with a 65, and Kaydra Peters, who rounded out the day with a 68.

Hauser’s Beckah Sessions led the charge for her team with a 62, while Abigayle Trotter put in a steady performance with a 66. Lydia Taylor and Cheyanna Moody both swung their way to 67s. It was a strong first outing for Hauser, and the team is eager to keep improving on the fairways.