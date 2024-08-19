Columbus Christian Crusaders Kick Off Flag Football Season with Promise Despite Early Setbacks

Columbus Christian has kicked off a new chapter in its sports program by introducing flag football this fall. This decision comes as part of the Southern Roads Conference’s initiative to add flag football, and the Crusaders are eager to compete against other non-IHSAA schools in the area.

Flag football is growing in popularity, especially with its upcoming debut as an Olympic sport in 2028. Unlike traditional tackle football, flag football is a non-contact sport, which makes it a safer alternative. The flag football games are played 5-on-5, focusing on minimal physical contact, making it accessible and cost-effective.

Their home games will be played in the outfield at Wayne Park, the same location used for their baseball games.

In their first set of games at Cannelton, the Crusaders faced tough opponents, losing both games with scores of 48-28 and 34-28. Despite the losses, the team showed improvement. Canon Carr led the team in the first game, while Mason Burns was the standout player in the second. Coach Chris Higbie reflected on the day, saying, “We are a young team, but we made a lot of progress from one game to the next.”

The Crusaders will continue their season with a game against Seven Oaks Classical School on Friday, August 30th.