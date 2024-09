Girls Volleyball: Crusaders Battle, but Fall to Medora The Columbus Christian Crusaders put up a fight but were defeated by Medora in four sets (25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 25-11). Emma Murray was a standout with 9 kills, while Abby Dora added 11 digs and 5 assists. The Crusaders (5-10) are back on the court tonight as they head to Bloomington Lighthouse, looking to get back on track.