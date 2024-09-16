Columbus Christian Crusaders Battle on the Court

Volleyball:

The Columbus Christian Crusaders had a busy weekend, going 1-2 at the Southwestern (Shelby) Tournament. The Crusaders secured a 25-19, 25-20 win over Central Christian before falling to Southwestern and Shakamak. Emma Murray led the team with 13 kills and 19 digs, while Abby Dora chipped in with 11 assists and five aces. On Friday, they pulled off a thrilling five-set victory against Fishers Christian, showing grit and determination throughout.