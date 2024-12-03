Columbus Christian Basketball Review

Crusaders Face Setback Against Indiana Christian Academy

The Columbus Christian boys’ basketball team faced a tough challenge Monday night, falling 75-26 against Indiana Christian Academy. The Crusaders were outpaced early, trailing 43-16 at halftime, and were unable to mount a comeback against a strong offensive and defensive performance from their opponents.

Elijah Fields was the standout player for Columbus Christian, contributing 11 points in the loss. The Crusaders now hold a 2-4 record on the season and are focusing on regrouping and improving as they look ahead to their next matchup. With plenty of basketball left to play, the team remains committed to building momentum.



Columbus Christian Girls Basketball Dominates Indiana Christian Academy

The Columbus Christian girls’ basketball team showcased their talent Monday night, delivering a 63-23 blowout victory against Indiana Christian Academy. The Crusaders set the tone early, jumping out to a commanding 10-0 lead and maintaining control throughout the game.

Belle Blair led the scoring with 15 points, displaying strong leadership on the court. Emma Murray and Emma Rice each added 13 points, while Olivia Wise contributed 10, and Katie Bond scored seven. With the win, the Crusaders improve to 4-4 on the season. The team’s balanced scoring and cohesive play were key to their success and will be vital as they move forward in their schedule.