Columbus Christian Basketball Faces Weekend Challenges

The Columbus Christian Crusaders had mixed results on the hardwood this weekend.

The girls team split their games, defeating Clinton Christian 45-36 before falling to Granger Christian 45-28. Emma Murray shined in the win with 17 points, while Olivia Wise added 12. Against Granger Christian, Katie Bond led with 10 points, but the Crusaders couldn’t keep pace offensively.

The boys team faced a tough weekend, falling to Clinton Christian 41-33 and Granger Christian 57-19. Hunter Goddard and Elijah Fields led the way with eight points each in the first game, and Fields added six points in the second. Both teams will look to rebound as the season progresses.