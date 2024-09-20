Colts vs. Bears: Week 3 Preview

The Indianapolis Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday for a critical Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. After a tough loss to the Packers in Week 2, the Colts are hungry to avoid an 0-3 start, a hole that very few teams have successfully climbed out of in recent NFL history.

The Bears come into this game fresh off a 19-13 loss to the Texans, where their defense was solid, holding the Texans to only one touchdown and forcing turnovers. However, their offense struggled mightily, with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams throwing for just 174 yards and two interceptions while being sacked seven times. The Bears’ offensive line woes are a major issue, and Williams has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season, making this a prime opportunity for the Colts’ defense to pressure the young quarterback.

On the defensive side, the Bears have been a force, ranking in the top five for quarterback pressures and boasting a strong linebacker corps led by Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards. The Colts’ offense will need to sustain long drives, as the Bears’ secondary has limited big play opportunities. Look for Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. to play key roles in unlocking the Bears’ defense.

With the Bears’ offensive struggles and the Colts’ desperate need for a win, this game has all the makings of a hard-fought battle. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Can the Colts rebound and get their season back on track? We’ll find out at Lucas Oil Stadium!