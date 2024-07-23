Colts Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their 2024 training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Indiana. Running from July 25 to August 15, the camp offers fans a unique opportunity to watch the team prepare for the upcoming season. With 12 scheduled practices, including seven free sessions, fans can enjoy a range of family-friendly activities and interact with players up close.

The Colts are looking to build on last year’s performance, having kept their core team intact and made strategic acquisitions, including defensive lineman Raekwon Davis. This camp will be crucial for key position battles and getting the team ready for a competitive season ahead. For tickets and more information visit www.colts.com.