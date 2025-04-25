Colts Snag Versatile Tight End Tyler Warren at No. 14 in NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts bolstered their offense Thursday night by selecting Penn State standout Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Warren, the reigning John Mackey Award winner, brings versatility, athleticism, and toughness to a Colts squad eager for offensive consistency. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard couldn’t hide his excitement about landing a player reminiscent of Colts great Quenton Nelson in terms of leadership, demeanor, and impact potential.

Warren emerged as a national star during his final collegiate season, amassing 1,233 receiving yards on 104 catches, while scoring eight touchdowns. His athleticism wasn’t limited to receiving; he added another dimension to the offense with 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, alongside showcasing his quarterback skills with a passing touchdown. Known for his exceptional ability to win contested catches and deliver punishing yards after the catch, Warren is expected to instantly upgrade Indianapolis’ offensive versatility.

The Colts have been seeking a high-caliber tight end since Jack Doyle’s retirement, and Warren appears to be the perfect fit. He will join forces with quarterback Anthony Richardson and star running back Jonathan Taylor, potentially transforming Indy’s offensive playbook and providing a dynamic middle-of-the-field threat that the Colts have long desired.