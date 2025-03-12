Colts Sign Daniel Jones to Compete with Anthony Richardson for QB Job

The Indianapolis Colts are shaking up the quarterback room, signing former New York Giants starter Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million contract. The move sets up a direct competition with Anthony Richardson, who has struggled with injuries and accuracy issues since being drafted fourth overall in 2023.

What this means for the Colts:

Richardson, who is 8-7 as a starter, has shown flashes of talent but needs consistency.

Jones, a former first-round pick, is looking to prove he can still be a starting-caliber QB in the league.

Colts GM Chris Ballard emphasized that competition will help push Richardson to the next level.

With training camp looming, all eyes will be on Indianapolis’ quarterback battle as the team looks to solidify its signal-caller for the future.