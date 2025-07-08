Colts Ready to Gallop Into Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts are saddling up for another exciting summer at Grand Park in Westfield as Training Camp opens Wednesday, July 23. Fans can expect 13 open practices, interactive experiences, theme days, and even the team’s first-ever night practice at Grand Park — a perfect way to kick off the 2025 season with the Horseshoe faithful.

Highlights of this year’s camp include a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on August 14, family-friendly Colts City attractions, meet-and-greets with Blue and the cheerleaders, and plenty of chances to watch the next generation of Colts stars sharpen their skills.

Six practices will remain free to fans 18 and older, while select “Primetime” and joint practices will carry modest ticket prices — all proceeds benefiting USA Football to support youth flag football in Indiana. Kids 17 and under always attend free, though tickets must still be reserved. Parking passes are available in advance at discounted rates, and Grand Park will once again offer food, merchandise, and cooling stations to keep fans comfortable.

The Colts are also bringing back themed days like Family Day, Salute to Service, and Kicking the Stigma — ensuring every fan finds something special. Colts City, adjacent to the practice fields, will buzz with interactive games, drills, giveaways, and even a replica Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital field where young fans can show off their skills.