Colts Hold Off Dolphins in Defensive Battle

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a 16-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, thanks to a pair of late field goals by Matt Gay and a key defensive stop in the final minutes. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson returned from injury and had a solid outing, rushing for 56 yards and completing 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards. Tyler Goodson added the Colts’ only touchdown with a 7-yard run in the third quarter, and the defense held strong, forcing two turnovers in the second half. With the win, the Colts improved to 4-3 on the season and remain in the thick of the AFC South race.