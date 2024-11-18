Colts Edge Jets in Fourth-Quarter Thriller

The Indianapolis Colts snapped their losing streak in dramatic fashion, defeating the New York Jets 28-27 at MetLife Stadium. Quarterback Anthony Richardson had his best game as a pro, completing 20 of 30 passes for 272 yards and adding two rushing touchdowns. Richardson led a game-winning 70-yard drive in the final two minutes, capping it with a four-yard power run to the end zone.

Alec Pierce and Josh Downs were pivotal targets for Richardson, with Downs catching a 10-yard touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter. The Colts’ defense also stepped up, forcing key stops late in the game. Indianapolis now sits at 5-6 and remains in the playoff hunt.