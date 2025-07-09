Colts Camp Countdown: Fans Ready for Grand Park

Colts Nation, it’s almost time to saddle up for another exciting ride at Colts Training Camp! The Indianapolis Colts open their 2025 camp on Wednesday, July 23 at Grand Park in Westfield, and the buzz is already building.

Fans can enjoy 13 open practices over three weeks, with activities for the whole family in Colts City, player autograph sessions, appearances by Blue and the cheerleaders, and plenty of interactive football fun.

Highlights this year include:

First practice: July 23 (10–11 a.m. )

Night practice: July 31 (8–10 p.m. , Thirsty Thursday)

Joint practices: Aug. 5 in Baltimore and Aug. 14 in Westfield vs. the Packers

Theme Days like Family Day, Back Together Saturday, Salute to Service, and more!

Tickets for most practices are free, but some “Primetime” and Joint Practices carry a small fee to benefit youth football programs. Parking passes can be purchased in advance or on site.