College Softball – Crimson Pride’s Cinderella Run Ends

IU Columbus softball fell to Oakland City 10-2 Saturday in the RSC Tournament, ending their underdog push. Friday, the Pride stunned Shawnee State and IU Southeast with comeback wins. Hannah Taylor and Mallory Shelton led the late-game heroics, and Erica Henry pitched back-to-back complete games.

Multiple local players earned All-RSC honors, including Taylor, Izzy Johnson, Taylor York, Gracie Holok, and Columbus North alums Josie Lemmons and Lillian Mackey.