College Football Roundup

Indiana University – Hoosiers Keep Rolling

The Indiana Hoosiers are cooking with gas after a dominant 52-14 win over Charlotte. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke was electric, throwing for 258 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score. The Hoosiers are now 4-0, setting a program record for points through four games. With momentum on their side, IU will face Maryland next week, and as always, you can catch the game right here on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM.

Purdue – Tough Road Loss

The Purdue Boilermakers struggled on the road, falling 38-21 to Oregon State. While running back Devin Mockobee rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Hudson Card struggled to find his rhythm, throwing for just 56 yards. The Boilermakers will look to rebound next week as they head into Big Ten play.

Notre Dame – Irish Bounce Back

Notre Dame shook off a sluggish start to claim a 28-3 win over Miami (Ohio). Quarterback Riley Leonard accounted for three touchdowns, including a 50-yard rushing score, to seal the victory. The Fighting Irish improve to 3-1 on the season and will face Louisville next in what promises to be a marquee matchup.