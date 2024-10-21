College Football Recap: Indiana, Notre Dame Win Big, Purdue Struggles

It was another successful weekend for the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers, who rolled past Nebraska 56-7 to remain undefeated on the season. Justice Ellison led the charge with 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Hoosiers improved to 7-0, their best start since 1967. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke was sidelined with an injury in the second half, but backup Tayven Jackson kept the offense rolling with two touchdown passes.

Notre Dame also came out on top, securing a 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech. The Irish defense was key, with a late-game interception return for a touchdown sealing the win. Meanwhile, Purdue had a tough outing, losing 35-0 to Oregon. The Boilermakers struggled to contain Oregon’s offense, and their own offense couldn’t get going in the shutout loss.