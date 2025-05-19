Clark’s Triple-Double Powers Fever to Dominant Season Opener

Caitlin Clark began her 2025 WNBA season with a historic performance, recording a triple-double to lead the Indiana Fever to a resounding 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clark’s stat line of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists not only energized the home crowd but also set the tone for the Fever’s campaign.

Aliyah Boston complemented Clark’s efforts with a double-double of her own, contributing 19 points and 13 rebounds, while newcomer Natasha Howard added 15 points in her Fever debut. The team’s cohesive play and defensive intensity were evident throughout the game, limiting the Sky’s scoring opportunities and controlling the tempo.

The game also featured a notable milestone, as DeWanna Bonner moved into third place on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Tina Thompson with her 7,489th point. The Fever’s dominant performance in their season opener signals a promising start and sets high expectations for the rest of the season.