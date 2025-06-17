Clark’s Return Fuels Fever—and Their Cup Chances

The Indiana Fever are heating up at the right time—and Caitlin Clark’s return couldn’t have come at a better moment. After a five-game absence due to a quad injury, Clark returned to action in dramatic fashion on Saturday, dropping 32 points in a 102-88 win over the previously unbeaten New York Liberty. Her scoring spark lit up the court and put the Fever right back in the national spotlight.

Now sitting at 5-5 in the standings, Indiana prepares for a pivotal matchup tonight at home against the Connecticut Sun, who are reeling with just two wins on the season. A win for the Fever, coupled with a loss by the Atlanta Dream against the Liberty, would punch Indiana’s ticket to the Commissioner’s Cup Finals—thanks to the Fever’s head-to-head victory over New York.

So what’s the Commissioner’s Cup? It’s the WNBA’s in-season tournament, designed to make early-season conference games more meaningful. Each team plays a set of designated “Cup games” within their conference. The team with the best Cup record in each conference advances to the Cup Final. This year’s championship is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25.

But it’s not just about bragging rights. The Cup includes a $500,000 prize pool, with players earning a financial boost—and each team selects a local nonprofit to receive a charitable donation based on their performance.

Indiana has never played in a Commissioner’s Cup Final, and this could be a landmark moment for the franchise’s rebuild. With Clark back, the Fever are dangerous—and they’ve got more than just the scoreboard to play for.