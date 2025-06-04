Clark Still Out, But Fever Catch Fire in Home Win Over Mystics

Even without Caitlin Clark or Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever found their spark again Tuesday night, downing the Washington Mystics 85-76 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 23 points, while Lexie Hull and NaLyssa Smith helped Indiana win the third quarter by 16 points. Newcomer Aari McDonald made her debut off the bench after being signed through a hardship exemption and brought instant energy to the backcourt.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak and improves the Fever to 3-4. They’ll face the Mystics again later this month, with hopes Clark could return to the floor soon.