Clark Sits, Dantas heads to the AmeriCup, and McDonald rejoins Fever against L.A. Sparks

Last night, Indiana Guard, and WNBA Superstar, Caitlyn Clark, didn’t feel quite right. She notified the Indiana Fever trainers of her concerns, and after an examination and tests, the sophomore sensation and the leading vote-getter so far in the all Star voting, was ruled out for tonight’s game in Indy. Caitlyn is listed as Day-to-Day. The Indiana Fever are at home in Indy tonight welcoming the Los Angeles Sparks and their star, Kelsey Plum.

Due to a decision to waive their major offseason acquisition DeWanna Bonner, and even with adding Arie McDonald to a contract for the rest of the season, the Fever are short-handed. Damaris Dantas is away from the team for a couple of weeks as she competes with the Brazilian National Team at the AmeriCup. Dantas will miss the Commissioners Cup Final against the Minnesota Lynx on July 1st. The Fever actually suspended her contract during this tim, as expected.

The first half of tonight’s game was messy, but fun, at times. The Fever lead the Sparks 34-30 after opening the game trailing 0-9. Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard both led the Fever in scoring with 8 at the half, and Cunningham also contributed 4 steals. Kelsey Mitchell contributed 7 points and 2 assists, while Aliyah Boston contributed 6 points and 6 rebounds in a quiet 1st half.

More to come from Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the 2nd half gets underway!