Clark Shines, But Fever Fall in One-Point Thriller

Despite a stellar second-year performance from Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever came up just short in a 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream. Clark dazzled in front of a packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd, finishing with 27 points and 11 assists, including back-to-back deep threes that sparked a furious fourth-quarter rally. Aaliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell each added 24 points, but Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard hit the game-winning free throw with under 10 seconds to go.

The Fever, now 1-1, will get another crack at the Dream in Atlanta on Thursday night.