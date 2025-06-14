Clark Raises the Temperature in Indy by Setting Fire with her Shooting

Caitlyn Clark started today in front of media in a press conference by sharing that she felt like today was the start of a new season. When the tipoff of today’s game happened at 3 pm it was like a shotgun start for number twenty-two. She brought a fire to a stagnant fever offense that had struggled, losing 3 of 5 games they had to fight through without her. Sophie Cunningham was out as well, and even though a spark to the Fever offense came by way of Hardship Free Agent Aari McDonald who had to be released ahead of today’s game with the reigning champs, and league-leading undefeated New York Liberty, the Fever have struggled to find a true identity. Caitlyn raised the temperature of the city of Indianapolis after our hearts were broken last night at the hands of the number one Oklahoma City Thunder topped our Pacers in the NBA Finals game 4 to tie the series 2-2. Gainbridge Fieldhouse is absolutely electric today with Caitlyn’s return. She talked of hoping to have her lungs, although no minutes restrictions were wanted. She set fire to the court as she went 6-9 from three point range in the first half of a Fever lead 53-50 over the defending Champs. The second half could see another WNBA record if she is able to hit three more three pointers in this game or more, as the league record is 9 in a game. Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlyns teammate is one of four players to have ever hit 9 three’s in a game. Clark has 25 points, 5 rebounds, all defensive, and 3 assists in the first half of play. She also has been assessed one technical foul in an exchange with the officials after Sophie Cunningham was tackled to the floor, to no whistle. We will have more Indiana Fever coverage postgame! Download the Indiana Fever app wherever you get apps to your devices to follow along play-by-play to all of the Fever games, as well as have direct access to the team we all love!