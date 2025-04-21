City Softball Showdown Tonight on WCSI

The softball spotlight shines bright tonight as Columbus East hosts crosstown rival Columbus North in a non-conference matchup loaded with pride, power, and postseason implications. First pitch is at 5:00 p.m., and you can catch every swing, strike, and sliding grab live on 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM. Tim Vrana and I will be on the call starting with pregame at 4:40 p.m.—or stream us online at 1010wcsi.com.

Statistically, East holds the upper hand with a .409 team batting average and .962 fielding percentage. Jacque Boroughs has been torching opposing pitchers with a .667 average and .889 slugging. North, at 3-4, has their own slugger in Payton Morris, who’s batting .522 and slugging .826. These two schools know each other well—and every inning should be electric.