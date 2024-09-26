Central Middle School Football Teams Triumph Over Jennings County

Both the Central Middle School 7th and 8th grade football teams came away with big wins against Jennings County, showcasing their strength on both sides of the ball.

The 7th Grade team edged out Jennings County in a thrilling 33-32 victory, with standout performances from the Offensive Line and Jacob Speer on defense. Special teams played a key role, with the Kickoff Return Squad making an impact throughout the game.

Meanwhile, the 8th Grade team dominated their game, winning 40-0. Owen Hatfield and Gavin Wilcox led the offensive charge, while Alex Wheeldon and Draven Day anchored the defense. Anthony Watson shined on special teams, contributing to a complete team victory.