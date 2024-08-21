Central Middle School Football Teams Show Spirit and Talent

The Central Middle School football teams were in action on Tuesday, with the 7th and 8th-grade teams facing East Central at Stafford Field. The 7th-grade team played a close game, ultimately falling 20-12. Layten Gassaway stood out on offense, while Collin Robertson was a defensive star.

In the 8th-grade game, Central faced tough competition, losing 22-8. However, there were standout performances from Owen Hatfield and Parker Jones on offense, with Draven Day and Luke Lienhoop leading the defense. Special teams were bolstered by the efforts of Eric Kiel.

Despite the losses, both teams showed great promise and will look to build on these performances in their upcoming games.