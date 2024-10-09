Central Middle School Football Teams Dominate in Season Finales

Central Middle School’s football teams closed out their seasons with back-to-back impressive performances. The 8th-grade squad put on a show, led by quarterback Owen Hatfield, who threw two touchdown passes to Parker Jones, while Eric Kiel added a rushing touchdown. On defense, Owen Gilley was unstoppable with three sacks, and Luke Lienhoop and Isaac Smith contributed strong efforts to secure the win. Head Coach Andy Hatfield and assistants Dustin Wheeldon, Wes Fudge, and Marc Hutcheson can be proud of their team’s final outing.

Meanwhile, the 7th-grade team dominated in their final game of the season with a commanding 27-0 victory. Offensive Players of the Game, Bralynn Lawson and Preston Kasidas, led the charge, while the entire defense earned Defensive Player of the Game honors for their stellar performance in keeping the opposition scoreless. On special teams, Mateus Alves-Silva and Bruce Garret made key contributions. Head Coach Adam Anderson, along with assistants Kenny Campbell, Tommy Anderson, and Matt Hunter, wrapped up the season on a high note, capping off a strong year for both Central teams.