Central Middle School Football Tackles Batchelor in Convincing Wins

Central Middle School’s football squads were unstoppable as both the 7th and 8th grade teams ran through Batchelor with strong wins. The 8th grade team charged down the field, claiming a 24-6 victory. Owen Hatfield and Eric Kiel led the offense, darting through defenders and scoring crucial points. On defense, Draven Day and Isaac Smith made sure Batchelor’s offense never gained much ground, stuffing runs and putting pressure on the quarterback.

In the 7th grade game, Central picked up a 27-6 win with Collin Robertson leading the offensive stampede. Layten Gassaway held the defensive line, disrupting plays and making tackles that turned the tide. Special teams contributed to the score, with Mateus Alves-Silva making key plays that shifted the momentum in Central’s favor. These wins mark another chapter of dominance for Central’s football program, as both teams march forward with confidence.