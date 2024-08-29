Central Middle School Football Results Against Seymour

Central Middle School’s football teams had mixed results in their games against Seymour. The 7th-grade team won decisively with a 20-0 victory, highlighted by strong performances from both the offensive and defensive lines. Coach Anderson recognized these units as the players of the game. The 8th-grade team lost 12-0, with Coach Hatfield highlighting Eric Kiel as the offensive standout, Draven Day as the defensive standout, and Owen Hatfield as the special teams player of the game. The teams are focusing on continued improvement as the season progresses.