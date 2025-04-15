Center Grove Uses Big Third Inning to Defeat Columbus North Baseball

Second-ranked Center Grove showed why they’re among Indiana’s elite with an 11-run third inning that powered them to a 14-3 road win at Columbus North. The Bulldogs held the Trojans to two runs through two innings before the floodgates opened.

A combination of walks, hit batters, and timely hits allowed the Trojans to send 15 batters to the plate in the frame.

Macario Mendez went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases, and Jayce Emmitt drove in a run to lead North offensively. Starter Franko Ortega took the loss, allowing six runs in just over two innings.

Columbus North is now 3-3 and travels to Batesville for another key non-conference test.